Generali has received non-binding offers for units-CEO

MILAN Jan 18 Italian insurer Generali has received non-binding offers for Swiss-based private bank BSI and for its U.S. reinsurance business, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

Greco declined to give details about the offers and said any sale could take some months.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said Royal Bank of Canada , Julius Baer, UBP, private equity firm Apax and an Asian investor were interested.