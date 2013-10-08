UPDATE 1-Generali sells stake in Venice airport operator

MILAN Oct 8 Italian insurer Generali
said on Tuesday it has sold its indirect stake in Venice airport
operator Save for 60 million euros ($82 million), the
equivalent of 13 euros a share, as part of its efforts to sell
off non-core business interests.
"The deal was closed for a total gross consideration of
approximately 60 million euros, reflecting a 13 euros per share
valuation of Save," Generali said in a statement.
Save's share price closed at 12.20 euros on Tuesday.
Generali sold the indirect stake to a company wholly owned
by Finanziaria Internazionale Holding (Finint).
Finint in turn sold the stake to Star Holdings, a company
owned by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Fund.