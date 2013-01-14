RPT-UPDATE 2-New Generali boss promises "revolution" at Italian insurer

(Repeats to add cross-reference to Breakingviews comment)
* Targets 5 bln euros op result, cost savings of 600 mln eur
* CEO Greco says won't cut dividend over three-year plan
* To expand P&C business, sees Solvency I above 160 pct
* Won't exit Swiss, Austria, Dutch businesses
* Shares little moved, down 0.6 pct
By Lisa Jucca and Myles Neligan
LONDON, Jan 14 New Generali boss Mario
Greco vowed to boost operating profit by a quarter via an
ambitious turnaround strategy that focuses on "value over
volume" at Europe's No.3 insurer.
Under the three-year plan, Italy-based Generali aims to
expand its non-life segment as a proportion of its total
business, hike investments in high-growth markets in eastern
Europe and Asia and deliver 600 million euros ($800.7 million)
of cost cuts to boost shareholder returns.
Greco, an outsider who took office on Aug. 1 backed by
Generali's largest investor Mediobanca, promised
operating profit of more than 5 billion euros, up from 4 billion
which had been envisaged at the end of 2012, though the
timeframe over which this would be delivered was specified only
as "over the cycle".
"We shall implement a revolution based on discipline,
simplicity and focus," Greco said as he unveiled his road-map to
improve profitability at Italy's biggest financial group.
"Today marks a significant milestone in reshaping Generali.
The mandate from our shareholders is to improve returns and
group profitability," he said on Monday.
Generali's reorganisation follows similar overhauls at
European insurers including Aviva, Axa and Old
Mutual, as ultra-low interest rates and volatile
financial markets in the wake of the 2008 banking crisis take
their toll on the sector's finances.
Underperformance at Generali, which suffered more than peers
due to its large exposure to crisis-hit Italy, prompted
frustrated investors to oust long-standing Chief Executive
Giovanni Perissinotto in a boardroom coup last year.
The new strategy envisages bringing the contribution of
Generali's non-life segment to around a half of insurance
operating profit by 2015, up from 35 percent.
The plan also aims to lift Generali's Solvency I margin -
the main measure of capital strength for European insurers - to
160 percent from a company estimate of between 150 and 155
percent at the end of 2012.
NEW TARGETS
That includes Generali's 2.5 billion euro deal last week to
take full control of its GPH eastern European joint venture, a
takeover that removed uncertainty over the insurer's strategy in
the fast-growing region.
"Generali's new financial targets were somewhat ahead of
expectations," analysts at brokerage Cheuvreux said in an
initial reaction to the plan, adding: "We have some question
marks on how these targets could be achieved, especially with
respect to the capital target."
Greco promised to achieve the group's targets without
cutting dividends and said there would not be any significant
staff reductions in any of the regions where Generali operates.
He also said the company was not planning to reduce
activities in mature markets such as Austria, Switzerland and
the Netherlands, which some analysts consider to have been
underperforming.
No specific acquisitions were planned in eastern Europe,
which represents around 6 percent of total premiums but is
growing faster than Generali's core Italian market, Greco added.
Shares in Generali were little moved and by 0843 GMT were
down 0.6 percent against a 0.2 percent rise in the European
insurance sector.
Since Greco's arrival, the stock has gained around 45
percent, outperforming a 25 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600
index of European insurers as well as gains at immediate
rivals Allianz and Axa.
The increase partly reflects an improvement in sentiment
towards Italy that has boosted the value of Generali's around 50
billion euro Italian government bond portfolio.
Yet the improvement also reflects hopes for Greco's
leadership, reflecting his track record at Italian insurer Ras,
now part of Allianz, and Switzerland's Zurich Insurance
.
Greco, who has already carried out a review of Generali's
investment portfolio, is shedding non-core assets such as Swiss
private bank BSI and reinsurance activities in the United
States, for which the group has yet to receive binding offers.
"We are not forced sellers, so if we see offers that are not
interesting, we will step back," Greco said.
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David
Holmes)