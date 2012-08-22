Generali eye exit from US reinsurance-FT

LONDON Aug 22 Italian insurer Generali
plans to put its U.S. life reinsurance business up for
sale, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Citigroup is advising the company on a sale of its
Generali USA Life Reinsurance unit, which could be worth as much
as $1 billion, the FT said.
The sale process is in its early stages, with potential
buyers, which are not named in the article, likely to receive
sale documents next month.
Generali is the latest European insurer to plan an exit from
the U.S. in the face of regulatory concerns and highly
competitive market conditions.
Britain's No. 2 insurer Aviva has been attempting to
sell its U.S. life insurance business, with Guggenheim Life, the
insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, in
pole position to buy some, or all of Aviva USA.