RGA, Scor in final race for Generali's US unit-sources

LONDON/NEW YORK-April 11 Reinsurance Group of America and French rival Scor are competing to acquire Generali USA in a deal worth up to $1 billion, five sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Generali has selected the two bidders among a large number for its U.S life reinsurance unit and is hoping to close a deal in May, said the sources who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Generali and its financial advisers Mediobanca and Citigroup declined to comment. Scor and RGA didn't return requests for comment.