UPDATE 1-General Maritime expects to emerge from bankruptcy in May

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Tanker shipping company General Maritime Corp expects to emerge from bankruptcy in May after its amended reorganization plan was approved by the bankruptcy court.
The company, which ships crude oil and refined petroleum products, will get $175 million in new capital from private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management.
The reorganization plan, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, was unanimously approved by the company's senior lenders.
The New York-based company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November last year, after an oversupply of vessels triggered a downturn in the tanker shipping industry.
Separately, one of Europe's biggest dry bulk ship operators, Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione, was declared bankrupt earlier on Thursday, raising fears that others could collapse as a four-year slump in the sector takes its toll.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS