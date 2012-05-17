UPDATE 1-General Maritime comes out of bankruptcy

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Marine tanker operator General Maritime Corp has come out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six months after falling victim to rising debt and vessel oversupply.
The company cut its debt by about $600 million and received $175 million from private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP, General Maritime said in a statement on Thursday.
General Maritime had listed liabilities of $1.41 billion as of September end.
New York-based General Maritime's exit from bankruptcy comes at a time when rivals Frontline Ltd and Teekay Tankers Ltd are commanding higher daily rates on Chinese oil demand.
General Maritime owns 29 tankers, including seven very large crude carriers, with a carrying capacity of 5 million deadweight tonnes.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.