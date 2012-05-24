General Mills buying Brazil's Yoki

May 24 General Mills Inc agreed to buy Brazilian food maker Yoki Alimentos SA for about 1.75 billion Brazilian reais ($857 million), as it seeks a greater foothold in Latin America.

General Mills, which makes Progresso soups and Cheerios cereal, said on Thursday it will also assume 200 million reais ($98 million) of outstanding debt.

The company sees the deal closing in the first half of fiscal 2013, which will begin on May 28.