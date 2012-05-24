General Mills buying Brazil's Yoki

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 General Mills Inc agreed to buy Brazilian food maker Yoki Alimentos SA for about 1.75 billion Brazilian reais ($857 million), as it seeks a greater foothold in Latin America.
General Mills, which makes Progresso soups and Cheerios cereal, said on Thursday it will also assume 200 million reais ($98 million) of outstanding debt.
The company sees the deal closing in the first half of fiscal 2013, which will begin on May 28.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.