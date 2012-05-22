UPDATE 2-General Mills to cut about 850 jobs globally

May 22 General Mills Inc will cut about
850 jobs, o r 2.4 percent of its workforce, and take other
restructuring measures to support growth, the company said on
Tuesday.
The company , which has been facing higher costs of raw
materials, will record total restructuring charges of about $109
million pretax, in cluding about $94 million in the fourth
quarter ending on May 27.
The remaining costs will be recorded in fiscal 2013, General
Mills said.
The maker of Progresso soups, Cheerios cereal and Green
Giant vegetables s aid the job cuts would occur across the
company and would largely affect administrative and support
positions.
General Mills said in March that third-quarter net income
had fallen to $391.5 million, or 58 cents per share, from $392.1
million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
On Tuesday, General Mills said it was backing its earlier
forecast of earnings between $2.53 and $2.55 a share for the
year.
The company's shares were down 1 cent at $38.54 on the New
York Stock Exchange.