UPDATE 3-General Mills profit helped by cost cuts, brands

* Maintains FY 2012 EPS view $2.59-$2.61

* Q1 adj ESP 64 cts vs Wall Street view 62 cents

* Q1 net sales up 8.9 pct (Adds analyst comment, ConAgra comparison, byline)

By Brad Dorfman

Sept 21 General Mills Inc (GIS.N) reported a a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as price increases helped it contend with much higher ingredient and fuel costs.

The maker of Cheerios and Progresso Soups also benefited from its longtime focus on reining in costs.

Like most food companies, General Mills has had to raise prices to try to offset some of the effects of rising costs for grains and other items.

But the company's results outshine those reported by food maker ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N), which missed analysts' expectations on Tuesday. [ID:nS1E78J069]

"General Mills operates with a stronger brand portfolio than ConAgra," Morningstar analyst Erin Lash said. "That's one of the things that we think serves General Mills well and will continue to serve them well in this tough consumer environment."

General Mills said net sales rose 8.9 percent to $3.85 billion in the first quarter ended on Aug. 28, helped by its recently acquired Yoplait yogurt business and consumers' willingness to accept higher prices.

Snacks, which include Nature Valley bars, showed one of the largest sales gains among the U.S. segments with a 17 percent rise. In contrast, sales in the meals unit, which includes canned soups and dinner mixes, fell 4 percent. The U.S. business accounts for nearly two-thirds of sales.

The international Yoplait unit accounted for about one-third of General Mills' growth, helping the company beat the $3.81 billion in net sales Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $405.6 million, or 61 cents per share, from $472.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings came to 64 cents a share, beating the 62 cents that analysts expected.

The company backed its fiscal 2012 earnings forecast of $2.59 to $2.61 per share, excluding the costs of integrating Yoplait. It still expects costs to rise 10 percent to 11 percent for the year, more than double its inflation rate in fiscal 2011. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago. Additional reporting by Phil Wahba and Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)