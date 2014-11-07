版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 22:44 BJT

General Mills cuts full-year sales, profit growth forecast

Nov 7 General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, cut its full-year sales and profit growth forecast, blaming weak demand in the United States and slowing growth in its key emerging markets.

Shares of the company fell 3.6 percent in early trading.

General Mills said it expects net sales for the year ending May to grow at a low single digit rate in constant currency, compared with its previous forecast of mid single-digit growth.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to grow at a low single-digit rate in constant currency. It earlier forecast high single-digit growth. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐