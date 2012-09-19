General Mills 1st-qtr profit rises

Sept 19 General Mills Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher sales volume.

The maker of Progresso soups and Cheerios cereal said net income was $548.9 million, or 82 cents per share, for the fiscal first quarter, ended Aug. 26, compared with $405.6 million, or 61 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding items, earnings were 66 cents per share.