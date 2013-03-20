General Mills profit rises, helped by acquisitions

BRIEF-Elevate Credit prices IPO of 12.4 mln shares at $6.50/shr
* Elevate Credit Inc prices initial public offering of 12.4 million shares at $6.50 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2o68PM0 Further company coverage:
March 20 General Mills Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by the recent acquisitions of Yoki Alimentos in Brazil and Yoplait Canada.
The maker of Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups said net income was $398.4 million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on Feb. 24, compared with $391.5 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 64 cents per share.
Net sales rose 7.5 percent to $4.43 billion.
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian's 2016 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2nfBvnb Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources Co - "at this time company is unaware of any basis for recent reports that company may be a potential takeover target" Source text for - http://bit.ly/2oEEaqN Further company coverage: