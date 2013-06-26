General Mills 4th-qtr profit meets Street view; outlook light

June 26 General Mills Inc reported
fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that met Wall Street
expectations but it gave a forecast for the new fiscal year that
was below.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Progresso soup and other
packaged foods said net income was $366.3 million, or 55 cents
per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on May 26, up
from $325.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items such as tax and accounting
adjustments, earnings were 53 cents per share, meeting analysts'
average estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 8.5 percent to $4.41 billion.
For fiscal 2014, the company forecast earnings of $2.87 to
$2.90 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.93 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.