September 18 General Mills Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday and affirmed its full-year outlook.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups said net income was $459.3 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on Aug. 25, compared with $548.9 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $4.37 billion.

The company affirmed its fiscal 2014 outlook of $2.87 to $2.90 per share, excluding special items.