General Mills posts lower-than-expected quarterly results

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
Dec 18 Food company General Mills Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results due to higher cost of ingredients and a fall in sales in its U.S. retail business.
The maker of Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups said net income rose to $550 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 24 from $541.6 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 83 cents per share.
Net sales fell slightly to $4.88 billion.
Sales at General Mills' retail business, which includes its Cheerios cereal and Yoplait USA yogurt businesses, fell 1 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $4.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also maintained its fiscal 2014 profit forecast of $2.87-$2.90 per share, excluding items.
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
March 30 A Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that he was "frustrated" that the Trump administration had not yet dropped the government's case against Metlife Inc, an insurer challenging its "too big to fail" designation.
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA, which last week won regulatory approval to take over a rival, will change its name once the combination of both exchange and clearinghouse companies is approved by shareholders, executives said on Thursday.