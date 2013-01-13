BRIEF-General Motors is 'trending toward investment grade' - treasurer

UPDATE 3-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London
DETROIT Jan 13 General Motors Co : * Treasurer james davlin says automaker is 'trending toward investment grade' * Gm's davlin says Europe remains co's largest challenge; his biggest concern
is how quickly GM can turn around opel * Gm's davlin sees stronger U.S. dollar versus yen, euro; represents a "slight
headwind" for the company * Gm's davlin sees U.S. treasury stake sale, investment grade credit rating
will help GM distance itself from bankruptcy
* Shimao Property Holdings partners with Starwood Capital Group to create new hotel joint venture in China
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.