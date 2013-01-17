版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 10:05 BJT

BRIEF-GM exec says 'thousands of dollars' in costs can be cut from next-gen Volt

DETROIT Jan 16 General Motors Co : * North American chief says 'thousands of dollars' in costs can be cut from

next-gen Volt

