BRIEF-GM sees US industry annual sales pace for March at 15.2 mln-15.4 mln vehicles

DETROIT, April 2 General Motors Co March US
auto sales conference call:
* VP of US sales operations says sees us industry annual sales
pace for March
at 15.2 million-15.4 million vehicles
* VP of US sales operations says pent-up demand offsetting drag
from tax or
federal spending issues
* VP of US sales operations says about "a month or so" away
from the launch of
gm's initial redesigned full-size pickup trucks
* VP of US sales operations says redesigned full-size pickups
will drive higher
average transaction prices and lower incentives for GM
* Exec says overall GM incentives up about $180 per vehicle in
March, but
average transaction price per vehicle was up about $400
* Exec says higher taxes and potential lower US government
spending are only
negative headwinds company sees, but positives far outweigh
the negatives
* Chief economist says very confident on underlying strength of
US economy