BRIEF-GM CEO says strength in US auto market may go next 4-5 yrs -- CNBC

DETROIT, April 4 General Motors Co CEO Dan AKerson speaking on CNBC: * CEO says underpinning strength may go next 4-5 yrs until US auto industry

lowers average car age on road from 11 yrs to 8 or 9 yrs -- cnbc * CEO says company will start manufacturing redesigned full-size pickups late

this month - cnbc * CEO says difficult to shift production, when asked abut tensions in Korea and

the company's plants there - cnbc