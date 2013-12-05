BRIEF-GM vice chairman says Chevrolet's results in Europe were "unacceptable"

DETROIT Dec 5 General Motors Co Vice
Chairman Steve Girsky in telephone interview:
* Vice chairman Girsky says chevrolet's business results in
Europe were
"unacceptable"
* Vice chairman Girsky says company is gaining "more and more
confidence" with
opel and vauxhall brands in Europe
* Vice chairman Girsky says this was a way for GM to better
allocate how it
spent its resources
* Vice chairman Girsky says the move today is "another tool in
the tool kit" to
end losses in europe
* Vice chairman Girsky says chevy is still a global brand and
company will
redirect resources to help brand grow elsewhere in world
* Vice chairman Girsky says gm's Russian unit results will
still be booked with
Europe as previously announced
* Vice chairman Girsky declined to say how much the company
would save with the
move but said some of the savings would accrue in Europe and
some in other
parts of the world
* Vice chairman Girsky says Manchester united Jersey sponorship
deal for chevy
unaffected by the decision to drop chevy brand in Europe
* Vice chairman Girsky says cadillac working on plan to lay out
growth strategy
for Europe, but gave no details