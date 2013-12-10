版本:
BRIEF-General Motors reverse losses in volatile session; up slightly following news on new CEO

NEW YORK Dec 10 General Motors Co : * Reverse losses in volatile session; up 0.4 percent in premarket trade

following news on new CEO
