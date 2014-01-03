版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-General Motors shares down 2.9 pct after sales figures

NEW YORK Jan 3 General Motors Co : * Shares down 2.9 percent after sales figures
