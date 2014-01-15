BRIEF-GM President Ammann says Europe remains "very, very fragile" economy

MOVES-Citigroup appoints Knittel from Deutsche
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
DETROIT Jan 15 General Motors Co : * President Ammann says company can make money on small cars * President Ammann says company remains committed to holden brand in Australia * President Ammann says company remains committed to electric vehicle space * President Ammann says priority for cash is to reinvest in business, then to
protect balance sheet and make distributions to shareholders like the
dividend GM declared Tuesday * President Ammann says Opel unit in Europe is in best shape it's been in a
long time * President Ammann says Europe still "a very, very fragile" economic
environment
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
* Sees Q2 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 3 percent
* Tyler Technologies signs $36 million agreement with Cook County, Illinois, for Odyssey Solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: