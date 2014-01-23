BRIEF-GM CEO Barra says no switch from strategy laid out under predecessor Akerson

DETROIT Jan 23 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra in interview with reporters at the comnpany's Detroit headquarters: * CEO Barra says company has keen focus on operating profitably everywhere it

operates * CEO Barra says wants to maintain "fortress balance sheet" at company * CEO Barra says opportunity to accelerate what the company is doing * CEO Barra says still targeting mid-decade goal of hitting 10 percent profit

margins in North America * CEO Barra says there's "positive momentum" in US regarding gm's public image * CEO Barra says the direction set under Dan Akerson is intact * CEO Barra says will continue to invest in the business around the world * CEO Barra says will reinvest in the business, "product is the lifeline" * CEO Barra says her priority is continuing on the strategy the company already

has * CEO Barra says sees a lot of opportunity with Cadillac brand and wants to

build on company's strong position in China * CEO Barra reaffirms GM goal to break even in Europe by mid-decade * CEO Barra says a lot GM can do to strengthen the Opel brand in Europe * CEO Barra says a lot of opportunity in China for the company's Chevrolet

brand * CEO Barra says sees Chairman Solso as great addition to team, he will lead

board and advise barra * CEO Barra says senior leadership at company aligned on strategy * CEO Barra says President Ammann will focus on opportunities in the regions

and building the brands * CEO Barra says company looking for modest share growth in auto sales globally