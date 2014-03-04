版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-GM CEO apologizes about recent recall, says company has launched internal review

DETROIT, March 4 General Motors Co Chief Executuve Mary Barra in letter to company employees: * CEO Barra says in letter to employees that automaker has "launched an

internal review to give US an unvarnished report" about recent ignition

switch recall * CEO Barra says recall won't affect company's reputation * CEO Barra says what's important is taking care of the customer * CEO Barra says company has created a "workuing group of senior executives,"

which she leads, to direct the company's response, monitor progress and make

adjustments as needed * CEO Barra says company has coordinated with supplier to get replacement parts

as fast as possible into the field * CEO Barra says company has provided federaql regulators with "comprehensive

information" in the issue * CEO Barra says "we will hold ourselves accountable and improve our processes" * CEO Barra says "we sincerely apologize to our customers and others who have a

stake in gm's success"
