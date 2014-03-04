BRIEF-GM CEO apologizes about recent recall, says company has launched internal review

DETROIT, March 4 General Motors Co Chief
Executuve Mary Barra in letter to company employees:
* CEO Barra says in letter to employees that automaker has
"launched an
internal review to give US an unvarnished report" about
recent ignition
switch recall
* CEO Barra says recall won't affect company's reputation
* CEO Barra says what's important is taking care of the
customer
* CEO Barra says company has created a "workuing group of
senior executives,"
which she leads, to direct the company's response, monitor
progress and make
adjustments as needed
* CEO Barra says company has coordinated with supplier to get
replacement parts
as fast as possible into the field
* CEO Barra says company has provided federaql regulators with
"comprehensive
information" in the issue
* CEO Barra says "we will hold ourselves accountable and
improve our processes"
* CEO Barra says "we sincerely apologize to our customers and
others who have a
stake in gm's success"