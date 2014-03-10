版本:
BRIEF-GM says company's internal ignition-switch recall probe being conducted jointly by team of inside and outside attorneys

DETROIT, March 10 General Motors Co : * Says company's internal ignition-switch recall probe being conducted jointly

by team of inside and outside attorneys * Says team of attorneys in probe led by tony valukas, chairman of the law

firm, jenner & block, and by gm's general counsel, Michael Millikin * Says in addition to attorneys from jenner & block, attorneys from the law

firm king & spalding are also part of the team conducting the investigation
