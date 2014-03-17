BRIEF-GM CEO says adding 2nd production line at ignition switch supplier to double parts avilability

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
DETROIT, March 17 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra in video message to employees: * CEO Mary Barra Says in video message to employees says adding second
production line at ignition switch supplier to speed up delivery of the parts
in recall * CEO barra says completly focused on the problem at the highest levels of the
company and putting customer first * CEO barra says system for handling recalls at the company will change because
of the ignition switch recall * CEO barra reiterates company will cooperate with the various fedearl safety,
congressional and criminal probes of gm's ignition-switch recall * CEO barra says "something went wrong with our process in this instance and
terrible things happened" * CEO barra called the company's apology "one step in the journey to resolve"
the recall * CEO barra says followuing letters it has already sent to customers, company
will send a recall service bulletin to dealers the week of April 7 to explain
the issue and the repair process * CEO barra says the company will send follow-up letters to customers when
replacement parts are available * CEO barra says the follow-up letters to customers should start the second
week of April * CEO barra says the added production line at supplier will allow company to
double parts availability * CEO barra says a team of 50 employees at Warren, Michigan, call center is
totally focused on handling recall calls, and the company has added resources
at other call centers * CEO barra says using the recall to also make other changes, including
redoubling pending product reviews to resolve issue more quickly, citing
monday's 3 new recalls * CEO barra says "we will be better because of this tragic situation if we
seize the opportunity"
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.