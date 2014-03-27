BRIEF-Judge to consider emergency request that GM urge drivers to stop driving vehicles recalled for ignition switches

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 General Motors Co : * U.S. judge sets April 4 hearing to consider request that General Motors Co
tell drivers to stop driving vehicles recalled over ignition switches
-- court order * Lawyers for drivers who are suing GM over recalled vehicles had requested the
"park it now" mandatory injunction against GM -- court records * Lawyers say proposed injunction would require GM to urge drivers of 1.7
million affected vehicles to stop driving them until a fix is found * Hearing on emergency motion for injunction against GM scheduled for afternoon
of April 4 in federal court in Corpus Christi, Texas
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.