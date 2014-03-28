版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-GM tells dealers to stop selling 2013-14 Chevrolet Cruze cars equipped with 1.4 liter turbo engines

(Removes reference to diesel engines)

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT, March 28 DETROIT, March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co : * Says tells dealers to stop selling Chevrolet Cruze cars equipped with 1.4

liter turbo engines from model years 2013 and 2014 * Says no reason available yet as to why this action is being taken * Says the cars are not being recalled (Reporting by Ben Klayman)
