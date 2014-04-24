BRIEF-GM CEO says ignition switch recall has not had meaningful impact on US sales

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co earnings conference call with CEO mary Barra and CFO Chuck Stevens: * CEO Barra says company remains on track to hit breakeven results in Europe by
mid-decade * CEO says company has not experienced meaningful impact on U.S. sales due to
ignition switch recall * CEO says company's internal probe on track and expects recommendations from
Kenneth Feinberg in next 45 days * CFO says company still sees US auto industry sales this year in the range of
16 million to 16.5 million vehicles * CFO says company still is targeting market share growth in North America this
year versus last year * CFO says Canada has not approached GM about selling its GM stake to the
company * CFO reiterates the $1.1 billion in 2014 restructuring costs the company
forecast in January
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.