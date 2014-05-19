版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-GM names new senior VP in charge of global Communications

DETROIT May 19 General Motors Co : * Names Tony Cervone senior vice president of global Communications
