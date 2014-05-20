版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-GM recalls another 2.42 million vehicles in four U.S. recalls

DETROIT May 20 General Motors Co : * Says recalling about 2.42 million vehicles in four U.S. recalls * Says no fatalities associated with any of the recalls * Says largest recall covers 1.3 million full-size crossover vehicles for

defective seatbelts * Says second recall covers almost 1.1 million older mid-sized sedans with

faulty transmissions * Says two smaller recalls cover new 2015 pickups and suvs * Says has issued 29 U.S. recalls so far this year
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐