BRIEF-GM recalls another 2.42 million vehicles in four U.S. recalls

DETROIT May 20 General Motors Co : * Says recalling about 2.42 million vehicles in four U.S. recalls * Says no fatalities associated with any of the recalls * Says largest recall covers 1.3 million full-size crossover vehicles for

defective seatbelts * Says second recall covers almost 1.1 million older mid-sized sedans with

faulty transmissions * Says two smaller recalls cover new 2015 pickups and suvs * Says has issued 29 U.S. recalls so far this year