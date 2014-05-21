版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 21日 星期三 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-GM recalls 218,000 Aveo cars in US for possible fire hazard-NHTSA filing

DETROIT May 21 General Motors Co : * Recalls 218,000 Chevrolet Aveo cars from model years 2004-2008 for potential

fire Hazard-NHTSA filing * Recalls 218,000 Chevrolet Aveo cars in the United States from model years

2004-2008 for potential fire Hazard-NHTSA filing
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐