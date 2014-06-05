BRIEF-GM CEO Barra blames "history of failures" for mishandling of defective switch

DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Co CEO Mary
Barra speaking at company town hall:
* CEO barra says company's probe of its handling of defective
ignition switch
has been shared with U.S. government and company board
* CEO barra apologizes again for the pain caused by the
defective part
* CEO barra says company will accept responsibility for its
mistakes
* CEO barra says valukas, who led probe, was granted complete
access, former GM
employees were part of probe
* CEO barra says nhtsa will post copy of probe online for
anyone to review
* CEO barra says probe report is troubling
* CEO barra says recall issue represented fundamental failure
to meet basic
needs of customers
* CEO barra says "we failed these customers"
* CEO barra says probe found pattern of incompetance and
neglect
* CEO barra says company operated in silos
* CEO barra says "this should have never happened"
* CEO barra blames the actions of a few people
* CEO barra says report called it a "history of failures," no
sense of urgency
* CEO barra says report says no one raised the issue to highest
level of
company
* CEO barra says many of problems in company system already
fixed
* CEO barra says valukas report revealed no conspracy by
company to cover-up
ffacts and no trade-off was made betwene safety and costs
* CEO barra says "we misdiagnosed the problem from the very
beginning," saying
engineers didn't realize airbags wouldn't deploy with switch
in off position
* CEO barra cites steps company has already taken, including
creation of global
vehicle safety job
* CEO barra says we restructured the safety decision process to
raise it to
highest levels, senior management will be involved in process
* CEO barra says will act on recommendations of valukas report
* CEO barra says recalls will be "substantially complete" by
end of Q2
* CEO barra says a number of changes, including 15 individuals
who "acted
inappropriately" are no longer with the company
* CEO barra says disciplinary actions taken against 5 other
employees
* CEO barra says will start a copensation program for those
hurt or who lost
family due to bad part, feinberg will administer that fund
* CEO barra says company must set industry standard for safety
and quality
* CEO barra calls on employees to call out problems if they see
them