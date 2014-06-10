BRIEF-CEO Barra: GM's internal report on switch recall fulcrum for change

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co Mary Barra speaking ahead of annual meeting with media: * CEO Barra says there is no new information as it relates to ignition switch
recall * CEO Barra agrees internal report is a fulcrum for change at the automaker * CEO Barra reiterates that Kenneth Feinberg will determine final number of
deaths linked to bad switch * CEO Barra says it's not about putting the switch recall behind US, it's about
learning from it
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.