2014年 6月 10日

BRIEF-CEO Barra: GM's internal report on switch recall fulcrum for change

DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co Mary Barra speaking ahead of annual meeting with media: * CEO Barra says there is no new information as it relates to ignition switch

recall * CEO Barra agrees internal report is a fulcrum for change at the automaker * CEO Barra reiterates that Kenneth Feinberg will determine final number of

deaths linked to bad switch * CEO Barra says it's not about putting the switch recall behind US, it's about

learning from it
