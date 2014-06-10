版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-GM chairman says board has confidence in CEO Barra and her team to lead company

DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co annual meeting: * Chairman Solso said board has complete confidence in barra and her team * CEO Barra says in near term there will be a "few more recalls"
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐