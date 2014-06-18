版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 18日

BRIEF-GM CEO says known number of deaths linked to defective switch still at 13 people

DETROIT, June 18 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra speaking in Congress: * CEO Barra says Feinberg will reveal criteria to GM for victim compensation

fund by end of this month * CEO Barra says Feinberg has draft protocol of compensation fund he is getting

comments on * CEO Barra says compensation fund will seek to capture every person who

suffered a serious injury due to ignition switch defect * CEO Barra says known number of deaths linked to defective ignition switch is

still 13 based on information the company has
