BRIEF-GM CEO: issue of vehicles that have lost value due to switch recall not part of victim compnensation fund

DETROIT, June 18 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra speaking in Congress: * CEO Barra says issue of vehicles that have lost value due to switch recall is

in the courts and will not be addressed by Feinberg fund
