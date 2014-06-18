BRIEF-GM CEO: issue of vehicles that have lost value due to switch recall not part of victim compnensation fund

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
DETROIT, June 18 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra speaking in Congress: * CEO Barra says issue of vehicles that have lost value due to switch recall is
in the courts and will not be addressed by Feinberg fund
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.