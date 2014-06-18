版本:
BRIEF-GM CEO Barra says company's victim compensation fund will not be capped

DETROIT, June 18 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra speaking in Congress: * CEO Barra says company's board will not approve feinberg awards, he is

independent in determining how much people receive * CEO Barra says feinberg fund will not be cappped
