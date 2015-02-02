版本:
2015年 2月 2日

BRIEF-GM ignition switch compensation fund official expects eligible death claims to rise from current 51

DETROIT Feb 2 General Motors Co : * Deputy administrator for General Motors Co defective ignition switch

compensation fund says she expects the number of eligible claims for death

and injury to rise * Deputy administrator for GM defective ignition switch compensation fund says

unsure how much the number of those eligible claims will increase from

current 51 deaths, 8 serious injuries and 69 less serious injuries
