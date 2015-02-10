BRIEF-GM investor WIlson says automaker has at least $10 bln of excess cash

DETROIT Feb 10 General Motors Co : * Investor Wilson says GM has has 'at least $10 billion if not more' of excess
cash * Investor Wilson says his group's proposal for stock buyback of $8 billion was
'incredibly conservative' * Investor Wilson, who wants to join company's board, does not care whether he
replaces existing member or is added as extra member * Investor Wilson says investors are worried about $12 billion earmarked for
Cadillac turnaround being misspent * Investor Wilson says there is lack of confidence among investors of company
hitting its targets * Investor Wilson says lack of near-term targets by company makes it hard to
evaluate its progress * Investor Wilson says pace of change at GM 'has been quite slow' * Investor Wilson says company has 'missed a lot of their own milestones' * Investor Wilson says there is 'substantial shareholder frustration' with the
company
