BRIEF-GM executive says Cadillac should compete for top spot in U.S. luxury auto market in a couple years

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
DETROIT Aug 28 General Motors Co's Cadillac brand vice president for marketing Don Butler said: * Cadillac luxury brand U.S. sales should double "within a couple years" from what they were at end 2010 * Cadillac should be "slugging it out" for top U.S. luxury market share within a couple years
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)