2012年 8月 28日

BRIEF-GM executive says Cadillac should compete for top spot in U.S. luxury auto market in a couple years

DETROIT Aug 28 General Motors Co's Cadillac brand vice president for marketing Don Butler said: * Cadillac luxury brand U.S. sales should double "within a couple years" from what they were at end 2010 * Cadillac should be "slugging it out" for top U.S. luxury market share within a couple years

