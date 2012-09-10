版本:
BRIEF-GM says Reuters "estimate of the current loss per unit for each Volt sold is grossly wrong"

DETROIT, Sept 10 General Motors Co : * Says Reuters "estimate of the current loss per unit for each Volt sold is

grossly wrong" * Says it allocates Volt development costs across lifetime volume, not across

the current number of Volts sold GM response is to the following story: INSIGHT-GM's Volt: The ugly math of low sales, high costs

