公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Ally bank unit says it's exploring alternatives for its mortgage servicing rights portfolio and business lending operations.

Oct 26 General Motors Co : * Ally bank unit says it's exploring alternatives for its mortgage servicing

rights portfolio and business lending operations.

