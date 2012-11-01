BRIEF-Half of General Motors auto dealers in New Jersey without power

DETROIT Nov 1 General Motors Co :
* Says that about half of its auto dealerships in New Jersey
without power
* Says "increasingly likely" that 2012 U.S. auto sales will be
nearer 14.5
million than 14.0 million
* Says it is "confident" the U.S. auto industry will have a
strong fourth
quarter, in part due to improvement in housing sales
* Says storm sandy took at least 300,000 out of u.s. October
sales on
seasonally adjusted annual rate
* Says "sound fundamentals" in the economy will allow U.S. auto
sales to
maintain steady pace of increasing sales
* Says U.S. October auto sale will be in range of 14.0 million
to 14.2 million
on seasonally adjusted annualized rate