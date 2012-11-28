BRIEF-GM's Chinese joint venture to build plant in Chongqing, China

DETROIT Nov 28 General Motors Co :
* Co's joint venture in China says to build plant in
Chongqing, China
* GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say
construction will begin on
new plant early next year pending relevant Chinese government
approvals
* GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say the 6.6
billion yuan first
phase is scheduled to open in 2015
* GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say the plant
will have annual
production capacity of 400,000 vehicles and engines
* GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say which
models will be built
at the plant will be discussed closer to start of production
* GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say new plant
will help
partners reach venture production target of 2 million
vehicles a year by the
end of 2015