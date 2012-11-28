BRIEF-GM's Chinese joint venture to build plant in Chongqing, China

DETROIT Nov 28 General Motors Co : * Co's joint venture in China says to build plant in Chongqing, China * GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say construction will begin on

new plant early next year pending relevant Chinese government approvals * GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say the 6.6 billion yuan first

phase is scheduled to open in 2015 * GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say the plant will have annual

production capacity of 400,000 vehicles and engines * GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say which models will be built

at the plant will be discussed closer to start of production * GM and its Chinese partners, SAIC and Wuling, say new plant will help

partners reach venture production target of 2 million vehicles a year by the

end of 2015