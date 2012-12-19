版本:
中国
2012年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Ally Financial says it has paid back $4.5 billion in debt issued under the FDIC's temporary liquidity guarantee program

Dec 19 General Motors Co : * Ally Financial says it has paid back $4.5 billion in debt issued under the

fdic's temporary liquidity guarantee program * Ally says it has now exited the tlgp program

