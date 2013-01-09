BRIEF-General Motors CEO says "cautiously optimistic" about 2013

DETROIT Jan 9 General Motors Co CEO Dan
AKerson to reporters:
* CEO says "cautiously optimistic" about 2013
* CEO says sees global industry sales up 2 percent in 2013
* CEO says pleased with progress in Europe, not satisfied with
results
* CEO says hopes company will reachieve investment grade rating
in 2013
* CEO says sees 15 million to 15.5 million sales in us light
vehicle market in
2013
* CEO says sees continued deterioration in Europe, s America
flat to slightly
up in 2013
* CEO says companywill continue to invest on the order of $8
billion a year
* CEO says expects modest share increase in n America given the
new products
the company has coming out
* CEO says by mid decade wants to see all five of company
businesses profitable
or break-even, EBITDA margins among industry best, single a
credit rating
* CEO says GM has to be profitable in everything it does