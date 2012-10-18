版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-GM and Hewlett Packard Co-announce new multi-year contracts

Oct 18 GM : * Says General Motors and Hewlett Packard Co-announced new multi-year project services and software contracts * Under agreements, 3,000 HP employees already working on gm's business will transition to co's employment rolls * Source text * Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐